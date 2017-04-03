Boston Bruins prospects: BU's Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson signs...

Minnesota-Duluth forward Adam Johnson checks Boston University forward Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson during the third period of an NCAA West Regional college hockey final, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Fargo, N.D. Less than a week after Boston University product Charlie McAvoy forgoed the final two years of his collegiate career to join the Boston Bruins organization, another member of the Terriers is joining him. Center Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Boston's second-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Bruins Sunday, according to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

