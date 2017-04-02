Boston Bruins Interim Coach Cassidy D...

Boston Bruins Interim Coach Cassidy Deserves A Promotion

Boston Bruins Interim Head Coach Bruce Cassidy is guiding his team towards their first playoff berth in three years. It's time for GM Don Sweeney to ink Cassidy to a contract extension and solidify the position behind the black and gold bench.

