Boston Bruins injuries: Torey Krug un...

Boston Bruins injuries: Torey Krug unlikely, Brandon Carlo out for Game 1 against Senators

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. With the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs only a few days away, the Boston Bruins' blue line has seen better days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 26 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,629 • Total comments across all topics: 280,206,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC