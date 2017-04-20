Boston Bruins injuries: David Krejci, Dominic Moore ready for Game 1; ...

Boston Bruins' David Krejci , of the Czech Republic, celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Boston, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. While the Boston Bruins are still dealing with injuries on defense ahead of Game 1 of their postseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators, forwards David Krejci and Dominic Moore are good to go for the team's playoff opener.

