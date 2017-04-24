Boston Bruins injuries: Brandon Carlo suffered concussion, Patrice...

A trainer tends to injured Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo after he was hit by Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston on Saturday, April 8, 2017. With the 2016-17 season now in the rearview for the Boston Bruins, the team gathered at Warrior Ice Arena Tuesday evening for its annual end-of-the-year media session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.