Boston Bruins injuries: Brandon Carlo doubtful for Game 4, Colin Miller nearing return
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin chases down Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston Saturday, April 8, 2017. While he's inching closer and closer to a return, Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo is reportedly not expected to suit up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC