Boston Bruins Forward Patrice Bergero...

Boston Bruins Forward Patrice Bergeron Played Entire 2016-17 Season Injured

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Causeway Crowd

If it wasn't already clear, Boston Bruins' forward Patrice Bergeron is as tough as they come. After finishing the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals with a punctured lung and broken ribs, many realized how much pain the veteran was willing to withstand to make a playoff push for his teammates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Causeway Crowd.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC