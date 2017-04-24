Anders Bjork, Boston Bruins prospect,...

Anders Bjork, Boston Bruins prospect, 'hasn't made a firm...

Notre Dame's Anders Bjork skates with the puck ahead of UMass Lowell's C.J. Smith during the second period of an NCAA regional men's college hockey tournament game, Sunday, March 26, 2017 in Manchester, N.H. One of the Boston Bruins' top priorities this offseason will be adding some skill on the wing -- something that prospect Anders Bjork can provide if he signs his entry-level deal with the club. The 20-year-old forward is coming off of an impressive junior season at Notre Dame, leading the Fighting Irish to the Frozen Four after tallying 52 points in just 39 games.

