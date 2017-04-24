ANALYSIS: If the Senators are having trouble selling tickets in...

One would think that playing NHL playoffs caliber hockey would put butts in seats, but apparently Ottawa thinks otherwise, driving to a suburb out in the middle of nowhere is far too much hassle for the good people of Canada's capitol. While they may have their excuses, the reality is that the NHL really cannot afford to prop anymore teams up from markets that cannot keep themselves up even when they are in the postseason.

