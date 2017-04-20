2017 Selke Nominees: Patrice Bergeron, Jonathan Toews, Zach Hyman
The Professional Hockey Writer's Association has revealed its second set of award nominations, following last week's Masterton Trophy. The three finalists for the Selke Trophy--awarded to the league's best defensive forward-are Boston's Patrice Bergeron, Chicago's Jonathan Toews, and Toronto's Zach Hyman.
