Women's National Team to boycott IIHF World Championship
In a statement shared across social media on Wednesday, members of the U.S. Women's National Team announced that they will not be participating in the IIHF Women's World Championships unless "significant progress" is made in their fight for equal wages. US WNT will not play in 2017 World Championship due to stalled negotiations over fair wages and support from USA Hockey #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/LYphd7uT38 The statement has been retweeted with resounding support from other athletes, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan of the U.S. Women's Soccer Team.
