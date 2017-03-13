Women's National Team to boycott IIHF...

Women's National Team to boycott IIHF World Championship

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

In a statement shared across social media on Wednesday, members of the U.S. Women's National Team announced that they will not be participating in the IIHF Women's World Championships unless "significant progress" is made in their fight for equal wages. US WNT will not play in 2017 World Championship due to stalled negotiations over fair wages and support from USA Hockey #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/LYphd7uT38 The statement has been retweeted with resounding support from other athletes, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan of the U.S. Women's Soccer Team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 4 HappyPhaarts 1
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb 13 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,224 • Total comments across all topics: 279,581,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC