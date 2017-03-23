When to watch Bruins prospects in the NCAA tournament
With the college hockey season almost at a close, we still face the most important tournament of the season: the NCAA playoffs. Of the 16 teams that made it to the four regionals, there are six current Bruins prospects bidding to get to Chicago and hoist the championship trophy after the Frozen Four.
