Video: Torey Krug goes coast-to-coast...

Video: Torey Krug goes coast-to-coast for impressive Bruins goal

2 hrs ago

If there's one obvious choice for a Boston Bruins defenseman who would benefit from the team's increased emphasis on attacking, it would be Torey Krug . Usually that means advancing the puck in transition and being a little more aggressive in offensive support but every now and then, Krug turns on the jets and creates chances more or less by himself.

