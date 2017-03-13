Tough and fast Bruins next up for Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers will try to slow down the Boston Bruins when the two teams tangle Thursday night at Rogers Place. The Bruins have gone 12-3-0 since Bruce Cassidy replaced Claude Julien as head coach, including a 5-2 win in Calgary Wednesday.
