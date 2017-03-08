The NHL probably isn't going to the 2018 Olympics, cites season "disruption" for reason why

The GM meetings have finished up and while the hotly debated bye week, coaches challenge, and even timeouts following icings were hard fought issues, one particular one still remains the same, and that is the NHL not going to the 2018 Winter Olympiad in Pyeongchang. As far as the Owner's mouthpiece and NHL Commissioner is concerned, it's been a tired issue for awhile.

