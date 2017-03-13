The Boston Pride sent a message to USA Hockey
Tonight, before a NWHL playoff game between the Boston Pride and Connecticut Whale, the Pride demonstrated solidarity with the striking women of the national team. From Cornelius, who is at the game, the Pride kicked things off by inviting women's national team players from the Whale to come to center ice, then invited USWNT players from the Pride to join them.
