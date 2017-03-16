Teen charged with severely beating Marilla toddler

A 17-year-old NY boy is likely to face murder or manslaughter charges in connection with the beating death of a two-year-old boy he was babysitting last Friday, The Buffalo News reported . The toddler, Ethan Brigham, according to multiple sources, remained at Women and Children's Hospital Monday, where multiple sources said he's on life support, and the family is awaiting the chance to donate his organs.

