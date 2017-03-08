Swedish Ice Hockey Federation wants NHL GMs to keep their prospects in Sweden rather than the AHL
As the GMs meeting wrapped up, plenty of information has come out about a number of things you'll be hearing about in the next couple of days. One interesting wrinkle that's come out for this is what the Svenska IshockeyfA rbundet wants for the NHL's young swedish prospects.
