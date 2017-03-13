Stafford's shot goes in off Flyers pl...

Stafford's shot goes in off Flyers player in B's 2-1 win

11 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

It was a low-percentage chance that might just help the Boston Bruins reach the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. "Ninety-nine out of 100 it's not going to go in," Boston's Drew Stafford said of his dump-in shot that went into the net with 5.6 seconds left after it tipped off Philadelphia defenseman Brandon Manning's stick, giving the Bruins a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.

