Stafford's shot goes in off Flyers player in B's 2-1 win

Boston Bruins' Frank Vatrano and Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas , of the Czech Republic, battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds tries to get control of the puck against Boston Bruins' Adam McQuaid during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.