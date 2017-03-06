Mike Hoffman had the power-play winner early in the third period and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Boston Bruins 4-2. Derick Brassard, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Alex Burrows also scored as the Senators extended their winning streak to three games Sens double up Bruins with 4-2 victory Mike Hoffman had the power-play winner early in the third period and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Boston Bruins 4-2.

