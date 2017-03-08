Saluting his dead brother as he chase...

Saluting his dead brother as he chases a national title

2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Each time his team wins, St. Francis Xavier University goalie Chase Marchand raises his stick and looks skyward, a salute to his older brother Cole who died five years ago. This week, Marchand, 21, led the St. FX men's hockey team to its second Atlantic University Sport championship title and is now chasing a national title to honour his brother.

