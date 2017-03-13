Ryan Spooner hopeful to return to Bru...

Ryan Spooner hopeful to return to Bruins lineup against Flames

22 hrs ago

The Bruins have been fairly fortunate on the injury front in their 11-3 stretch drive under interim coach Bruce Cassidy, and it looks like their luck may continue. With their competition heating up with playoff contenders on the schedule the next seven games - starting Wednesday here against the Calgary Flames - they hope to get third-line center Ryan Spooner back in the lineup.

