Report: Bruins tried to land Vrbata, Kulikov before deadline

The Boston Bruins have made a surge up the standings since firing Claude Julien and replacing him with Bruce Cassidy. GM Don Sweeney tried to reward his team's effort by making deals for a couple of key rentals, but in the end, he made one trade with Winnipeg for Drew Stafford .

