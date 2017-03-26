Providence Bruins Too Much For Hartford Wolf Pack In 5-2 Win
Taylor Beck and Michael Joly scored for the Hartford Wolf Pack Sunday at the XL Center, and Magnus Hellberg made 34 saves, but three second-period goals by the Providence Bruins proved to be too much for Hartford to handle in a 5-2 loss. The Wolf Pack struck first at 2:43 of the opening period.
