Penguins take down Jets 7-4, Bruins beat Red Wings 6-1
Nick Bonino had a hat trick while Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Justin Schultz and Jake Guentzel also scored while and Matt Murray made 31 saves for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins in the start of a five-game trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC