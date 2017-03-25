Nash, Khudobin help Bruins snap 4-game skid, beat Islanders
Riley Nash scored twice and backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 18 saves as the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1, snapping a four-game losing streak
