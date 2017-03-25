Riley Nash scored twice and backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 18 saves as the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1, snapping a four-game losing streak Nash, Khudobin help Bruins snap 4-game skid, beat Islanders Riley Nash scored twice and backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 18 saves as the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1, snapping a four-game losing streak Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oinkJX New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas takes a shot on goal against Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in New York.

