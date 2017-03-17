Maroon scores twice, Oilers thump Bruins 7-4
Patrick Maroon scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid added three assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat up on the Boston Bruins 7-4 Maroon scores twice, Oilers thump Bruins 7-4 Patrick Maroon scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid added three assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat up on the Boston Bruins 7-4 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nxJBUi Boston Bruins David Krejci crashes into teammate goalie Anton Khudobin as Khudobin makes the save on the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, March 16, 2017.
