Marchand the Magician

The Bruins forward scored a hat trick in the third period, including the winning goal with under eight minutes left, and Boston beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Monday night. After tying the game on the power play 58 seconds into the third, Marchand stole the puck from Vancouver captain Henrik Sedin along the boards, stepped past Daniel Sedin and then deked through the legs of Alexander Edler before beating Canucks goalie Ryan Miller.

