Marchand scores three goals to lead Bruins in 6-3 win over Canucks

Brad Marchand had a hat trick in the third period, including the winning goal with under eight minutes to go, as the Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Monday. David Backes, Zdeno Chara and David Krejci had the other goals for Boston , which got 26 saves from Tuukka Rask.

