Marchand scores league-leading 36th goal, Bruins snap Flamesa 10-game win streak
Brad Marchand scored his league-leading 36th goal of the season and David Backes returned after getting hurt to score the game winner as the Boston Bruins defeated Calgary 5-2 on Wednesday to end the Flames' 10-game winning streak. Backes got tied up with Flames defenceman Mark Giordano and taken into the corner boards 12 minutes into the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC