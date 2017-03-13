Marchand has hat trick in 3rd; Bruins roll past Canucks 6-3

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller while being checked by defenseman Alexander Edler , of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, March 13, 2017. Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask of Finland, allows a goal to Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, March 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.