Marchand has hat trick in 3rd; Bruins roll past Canucks 6-3
Brad Marchand had a hat trick in the third period, including the winning goal with under eight minutes to go, and the Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Monday night. Marchand, who also had an assist, has 35 goals on the season to tie Sidney Crosby for tops in the NHL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC