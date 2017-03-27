Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen leaves...

Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen leaves practice early, no word on injury status

16 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Boston Bruins right wing David Backes scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen during first period NHL action in Toronto on Monday, March 20, 2017. Andersen returned to practice today following a mysterious exit from Saturday's loss in Buffalo, but his time on the ice was short as he left the workout after about 20 minutes.

Chicago, IL

