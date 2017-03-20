Jets Send Stafford To Boston Just Ahead Of NHL Trading Deadline

The Winnipeg Jets were in on today's NHL Trading Deadline- as they have sent pending unrestricted forward Drew Stafford to the Boston Bruins for a conditional 6th round draft pick in 2018. Stafford, in the final year of a 4.35 million dollar deal, had slipped to the Jets 4th line and had just 4 goals and 13 points in 40 games.

