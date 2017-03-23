Islanders vs. Bruins Preview: Tuukka ...

Islanders vs. Bruins Preview: Tuukka Rask out for pivotal wild card meeting

Let us be clear about the nature of the modern NHL's wild card- and shootout-aided final month of games: Every game is massively important and yet...each is just another game. The New York Islanders and Boston Bruins are tied in points ahead of their final meeting of the season tonight, with both vying for the lone remaining accessible wild card playoff spot.

