Goalie nods: Rask faces Andersen in crucial Bruins-Leafs tilt
Plenty at stake tonight at the ACC so, unsurprisingly, both the Bruins and Leafs are rolling with their No. 1s. Tuukka Rask will get the call for Boston, his first action since getting yanked after allowing five goals on 17 shots in a loss to Edmonton on Thursday.
