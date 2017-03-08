G Howard returns as Red Wings host Bl...

G Howard returns as Red Wings host Blackhawks

Coming off one of their worst losses of the season, a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Boston Bruins, might the Detroit Red Wings be about to throw a lifeline to Jimmy Howard? Howard, the Detroit goaltender who got off to such a great start to the NHL season until his campaign was scuttled by injury, was recalled Wednesday from a very successful conditioning stint with AHL Grand Rapids, including a 21-save shutout performance Tuesday against the San Antonio Rampage. "I think it'll be good to get Jimmy back, get him back playing to the way he was at the beginning of the year," Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said.

