Early signs point to JFK staying at BU
Boston University head coach David Quinn told reporters for WTBU Sports and The Daily Free Press this afternoon that aside from Clayton Keller and Charlie McAvoy, he expects the other NHL drafted players to remain on his team for another year, including center Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson. It was reported on a rumor earlier in the month that JFK could be leaving the Terriers, but upon talking with Quinn, it appears the Swede will play his junior year at BU.
