Crosby and McDavid have company as MV...

Crosby and McDavid have company as MVP race heats up

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

The Chicago Blackhawks winger and Art Ross Trophy winner earned 121-of-150 first-place votes for NHL MVP and 93 per cent of the vote overall. Co-favourites in the fall, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid looked to be 1-2 at mid-season, but since then, a flood of worthy contenders has emerged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 4 HappyPhaarts 1
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,699,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC