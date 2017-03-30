Charlie McAvoy Leaves BU for Boston B...

Charlie McAvoy Leaves BU for Boston Bruins

McAvoy, who was selected 14th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2016 NHL Draft, has chose to forgo the rest of his NCAA career at Boston University, according to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who announced Wednesday that the 19-year-old defenseman will sign an ATO with the organization. The 19-year-old defenceman scored five goals and added 21 assists in 38 games with Boston University this season.

