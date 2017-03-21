Buffalo Beauts defeat the Boston Pride in Isobel Cup Final
First of all, if you didn't watch the Isobel Cup Championship game on Sunday night, I'm sorry for your loss. The Buffalo Beauts and the Boston Pride competed in the type of game that reminds you why hockey is so amazing.
