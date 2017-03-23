Bruins looking for recipe that worked at start of Bruce Cassidy era

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask makes a save during the first period of the NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings at the TD Garden on Wednesday, March 08, 2017 Staff photo by Matt Stone Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, whose magic powers seem to have worn off since his 7-1-0 start as head coach, wishes he could order up a performance that would end his team's four-game losing streak against the New York Islanders Saturday night. "Well a shutout usually works best to be honest with you," Cassidy said after a brief practice at Warrior Ice Arena Friday.

