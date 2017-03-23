Bruins looking for recipe that worked at start of Bruce Cassidy era
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask makes a save during the first period of the NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings at the TD Garden on Wednesday, March 08, 2017 Staff photo by Matt Stone Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, whose magic powers seem to have worn off since his 7-1-0 start as head coach, wishes he could order up a performance that would end his team's four-game losing streak against the New York Islanders Saturday night. "Well a shutout usually works best to be honest with you," Cassidy said after a brief practice at Warrior Ice Arena Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC