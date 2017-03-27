Bruins captain Zdeno Chara nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara skates the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has been selected as a nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy -- given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

