Brad Marchand leads the way for another crucial Bruins victory
Brad Marchand , as he's done throughout this season, led the Bruins offensive attack versus the Dallas Stars, scoring the opening goal and assisting on Torey Krug 's power play goal in the second period. Marchand's goal gives him 38 this season, which is the highest single season total for a Bruins player since Glen Murray in 2002-03.
