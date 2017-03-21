Bozak scores go-ahead goal late as Leafs draw closer to Bruins with huge 4-2 win
Tyler Bozak scored the go-ahead power-play goal with less than two minutes left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs notched a huge 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins Monday night. The win pulled the Leafs to within one point of the Bruins for third spot in the Atlantic division.
