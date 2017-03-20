Boston Bruins trade rumors: Don Sweeney says 'nothing...

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, center, speaks between Charlie Jacobs, left, Chief Executive Officer of Delaware North's Boston holdings, which includes the Bruins, and Bruins president Cam Neely, right, after being introduced Wednesday, May 20, 2015, in Boston. Sweeney was elevated to general manager, taking over for his former boss, Peter Chiarelli, who was fired in April after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

