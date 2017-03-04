Boston Bruins Reveal Drew Stafford's Linemates
The Boston Bruins have announced where their newest forward will slot into the lineup Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. When Drew Stafford was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets, it was expected that he would slot in somewhere in the bottom-six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Causeway Crowd.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC