Boston Bruins prospects: BU's Charlie McAvoy nearing deal with Bruins
Boston University defenseman Charlie McAvoy skates to forward Clayton Keller after scoring during the second overtime of an NCAA West Regional college hockey game against North Dakota, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Fargo, N.D. Boston U won 4-3. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, the Bruins and top prospect Charlie McAvoy are making progress towards a contract that will see the defenseman forgo his final two seasons at Boston University and join the organization.
