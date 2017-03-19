Boston Bruins Forward Patrice Bergeron Misses Practice, Expected in Toronto
Patrice Bergeron missed the Bruins practice Sunday ahead of the team's road trip to Toronto. There's no reason to worry, however, as he's still expected to play against the Maple Leafs on Monday.
